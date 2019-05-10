Manatee sheriff’s office investigating death in Myakka City

BRADENTON BREAKING NEWS This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Detectives are investigating a death in Myakka City Friday morning, a spokeswoman for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

No other information about the manner of death or victim was immediately available, according to Melissa Conway of the sheriff’s office.

At 9:39 a.m. Friday, first responders were dispatched to 36000 block of Singletary Road in Myakka City to reports of a shooting, according to the Manatee County Emergency Communications Center.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

This is a developing story. Stay with Bradenton.com for updates.