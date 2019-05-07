Police ask for help to ID man seen on surveillance near where woman was attacked

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Bradenton police took to Facebook looking for more information and the identity of a man seen on surveillance footage after a homeless woman reported she was sexually battered.

The woman told police she was sleeping on a bench at the downtown bus station, 601 13th St. W., around midnight Thursday when a man sexually battered her, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Police said in the Facebook post that surveillance cameras in the area showed a medium-build man wearing a long-sleeve gray shirt, dark pants and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the man in the surveillance pictures or the incident is asked to contact Sgt. Anthony Cerniglia at 941-932-9305 or by email at Anthony.Cerniglia@bradentonpd.com.