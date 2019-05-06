Man found shot to death on Palmetto street, cops say. Suspect got out of jail in December

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

One man is dead and a suspect has been arrested after a shooting that occurred in Palmetto on Monday, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 900 block of 25th Street East around 1:30 p.m.

There, they found a man who had been shot. He was lying in the street near the residence. He died as a result of his injuries.

Deputies were able to establish probable cause to arrest Deranty Taylor, 26, on a second-degree murder charge.

Family members of the victim have opted to keep his identity private under the protection of Florida’s Marsy’s Law.





Taylor was Release from the Manatee County jail on Dec. 13, after serving a 120-day jail sentence as part of a plea deal for an aggravated assault conviction.

According to court records, Taylor had gone to the victim’s home in the 900 block of 26th Street Court East last August and asked for a ride. After being refused because the victim’s car wasn’t working, Taylor threatened to him.







That victim’s home is about a block from where today’s homicide victim was found.











The assault victim told deputies that Taylor said, “Man, you act like you want to get something off your chest. ... I’ll kill you.”







The victim went back to a neighbor’s home, where he had been, and Taylor followed him, walked to him in the doorway and pointed a gun in the victim’s face. The victim close a door and called 911.







Taylor continued to circle the house and point the weapon, according to the reports.







On Dec. 10, Taylor pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 120 days in the Manatee County jail with credit for time served.

The homicide investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.