One arrested, one at large after attempted armed burglary in Bradenton, police say

One suspect has been arrested and another is at large after their attempt to break into a Bradenton home went wrong, according to Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:36 a.m. on Tuesday, a resident of the 1900 block of 48th Avenue West in Bradenton saw two men approaching his residence. One man came to the front door and the other to the back door, according to the sheriff’s office.

Using screwdrivers, both men began an attempt to force entry into the duplex.

Deputies say the victim then confronted one of the suspects. The suspect pointed a gun at the victim, who in turn pulled out his own gun and fired shots toward the suspect.

The suspects had a car parked in front of the unit next door.

The armed suspect at first ran toward the vehicle, but deputies say both suspects ultimately fled the area on foot.

The victim called 911 and reported the incident, and detectives located and arrested one suspect on a charge of armed burglary. His name is being withheld at this time.

Deputies are continuing efforts to locate the second suspect, who remained at large.



