Pair tells jail staff they’re detectives in attempt to get ‘partner’ out, cops say

It’s not often people try to get into jail, but the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said two people told jail staff they were detectives in an attempt to get a friend out.

Francine Olson and Brandon Reyes, both of DeSoto County, face charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer after they tried to get into the DeSoto County jail, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office.

Olson and Reyes told dispatchers they were new detectives and tried to get into sheriff’s office vehicles, the post said. The pair talked to staff through an intercom at the jail entrance.

The sheriff’s office said Reyes and Olson were trying to get George Chanza, “their partner,” out of jail.

Chanza was arrested Friday on a warrant, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The two have since been reunited with their partner,” the sheriff’s office posted.