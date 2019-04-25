Family of 9-year-old boy killed in shooting asks judge to give shooter life in prison

Gang member gets resentencing hearing for murder of 9-year-old The man accused of killing a 9-year-old boy nearly 12 years ago was in court at the Manatee County jail for a re-sentencing hearing Thursday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The man accused of killing a 9-year-old boy nearly 12 years ago was in court at the Manatee County jail for a re-sentencing hearing Thursday.

Orlando “Scrappy Loco” Valenzuela Jr. sat before a judge for a re-sentencing hearing Thursday, nearly 12 years after he stood up in the backseat of a white Chrysler Sebring convertible and started firing a gun.





One of the bullets struck and killed 9-year-old Stacy Williams III as he was running away.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling that says a mandatory life sentence for juveniles, as Valenzuela was at 15 years old, are unconstitutional, which led to Valenzuela getting a new sentencing hearing.

The same judge who heard the trial more than a decade ago presided over Thursday’s hearing, held in a small courtroom in the Manatee County jail.

Valenzuela’s attorney, Jennifer Joynt-Sanchez, requested the judge consider a 25-year sentence for the now 27-year-old Valenzuela.

Art Brown, with the State Attorney’s Office, said prosecutors will be seeking a life sentence.

Stacy’s family also asked the judge to sentence him to life in prison.

“Let his family go see him. I can’t see my grandson anymore,” said Michael Battie, Stacy’s grandfather.

Deputies escort Orlando Valenzuela to his seat in the courtroom at the Manatee County Jail during his resentencing hearing. Valenzuela was originally sentenced to life for the 2nd degree murder of 9-year-old Stacy Williams.

Saying he didn’t mean to sound harsh, Battie added that he asked for the life sentence because when Valenzuela took a gun out, “He knew what he was doing.”

When the judge will rule on the re-sentencing is unknown.

Psychiatrist Dr. Karim Yamout said in Thursday’s hearing that Valenzuela had been asked by his gang to bring a gun to the scene and the point was to fire it, without the intention of killing anyone.

On May 21, 2007, Stacy was part of a group of more than a dozen children and teens who took off from the 3500 block of Fifth Street East in Bradenton, where they had gathered to watch two teenage boys, one of whom was affiliated with the street gang SUR-13, fight over a 13-year-old girl.

Stacy was hit in the neck with the bullet. He died from the gunshot.

Orlando Valenzuela takes his seat in the courtroom with his attorney Jennifer Joynt Sanchez at the Manatee County Jail during his resentencing hearing. Valenzuela was originally sentenced to life for the 2nd degree murder of 9-year-old Stacy Williams.

Valenzuela, a documented gang member, was identified as the only shooter.

At Thursday’s hearing, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Detective Garrick Polncysnki said Valenzuela admitted he was a member of SUR-13 and held a position in the gang equivalent to a lieutenant in the military.

Ashley Rios and her boyfriend, Johnny “Creep” Vazquez, drove the Sebring to the scene. Rios was the sister of the boy with the SUR-13 affiliation.

Rios and Vazquez accepted plea deals and testified against Valenzuela in his 2008 trial.

Valenzuela was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison.

Stacy Williams II testifies during the resentencing hearing for Orlando Valenzuela, who was originally sentenced to life for the 2nd degree murder of 9-year-old Stacy Williams III.

His re-sentencing hearing comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that mandatory life sentences were unconstitutional for juveniles and the Florida Supreme Court ruled that cases in which discretion was used qualified for a new sentencing hearing.

Circuit Judge Debra Riva heard the original case and Thursday’s re-sentencing.

Riva ruled to have the location moved from the courthouse because of security concerns expressed by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.





Only Riva, Valenzuela, his attorneys and the prosecutors from the State Attorney’s Office were allowed inside the small jail courtroom.

Members of the Valenzuela and Williams families silently watched a stream of the hearing on a monitor in a lobby area outside the courtroom, but past jail security.

During the resentencing hearing for Orlando Valenzuela, who was originally sentenced to life for the 2nd degree murder of 9-year-old Stacy Williams.

The Valenzuela family filled nearly half the available seats.

Deputies stood around the chairs set up for families to view the monitor.

Stacy’s father, Stacy Williams II, told the court he was there when his son was shot and carried him to a nearby home.

The loss of his 9-year-old has been hard on the family, Williams said, and they miss him, still letting balloons loose in his memory twice a year, once on his birthday and again the anniversary of his death.

“It still bothers me, It still bothers me,” the child’s grandfather, Michael Battie told the court.

“We had just put him into boxing. I did. I tried to lead him out of stuff just like this here,” Battie said.