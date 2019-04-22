Man injured in shooting at Bradenton apartment complex, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man was injured in a shooting at a Bradenton apartment complex Monday morning, according to Bradenton police.

Shortly before 11 a.m., police responded to the Bradenton Village apartments, in the 1200 block of Fifth Street West.

Details were sketchy, but police said a man was taken by ambulance to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.