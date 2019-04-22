Crime
Man injured in shooting at Bradenton apartment complex, police say
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A man was injured in a shooting at a Bradenton apartment complex Monday morning, according to Bradenton police.
Shortly before 11 a.m., police responded to the Bradenton Village apartments, in the 1200 block of Fifth Street West.
Details were sketchy, but police said a man was taken by ambulance to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Comments