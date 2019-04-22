He tried to hide in the bushes of a golf course. A sheriff’s K9 found him anyway, cops say

After a foot chase through a Bradenton golf course, a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office K9 tracked a man into a fairway’s thick brush before deputies arrested him.

Deputies were called to the 2900 block of River Trace Circle East around 6:13 p.m. Sunday to help find 29-year-old Joshua Roy. What led up to the deputies being called to the area was not immediately clear.

When they tried to take Roy into custody, Roy pulled away and ran, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies, including a K9 unit, followed Roy, who was spotted running on the River Run Golf Course.

Roy was found hiding in thick bushes near one of the golf course fairways, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for “minor punctures” on his right arm from the K9 bite and later taken to jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

After he was taken into custody, Roy said he knew deputies were nearby but “Why would I stand up and show you my hands? That doesn’t make any sense,” according to the news release.





Roy faces charges of causing bodily harm or disability and resisting an officer without violence, jail records show. He’s being held without bond.