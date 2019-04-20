Crime
Fatal shooting reported by Manatee deputies in Parrish. It may have been road rage
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting near the intersection of U.S. 301 and Buckeye Road Saturday evening.
Deputies tweeted around 6:20 p.m. that a shooting had occurred in the area. The sheriff’s office believe it may be linked to a road rage incident.
An extended portion of Buckeye Road is closed from Carter Road to U.S. 301, according to the sheriff’s office.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story... Stay tuned to bradenton.com for updates.
