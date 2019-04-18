Driver and teen in stolen car crash into living room of Bradenton home, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The search is on for a suspect who crashed a stolen car into a Bradenton home and then took off running, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

A detective in an unmarked vehicle observed a reckless driver in a black Honda Accord leaving the 5900 block of Second Street West around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday.





The Honda was known to be stolen, according to the sheriff’s office.

As the detective called in the vehicle’s tag number, the driver failed to negotiate a turn and crashed into a duplex in the 6000 block of Second Street West. The car knocked out a portion of the home’s wall and entered the living room.

Several people were inside the home, but none were injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver fled the scene of the crash and remains at large. Deputies describe the driver as a male with black hair that has gold highlights. He was wearing a gray shirt and khaki shorts at the time of the incident.

The passenger, a 15-year-old male, was arrested at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital after complaining of leg pain.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the driver is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.



