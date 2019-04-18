Florida teen arrested after fight. It started when he cracked an egg on his mom, cops say

Dumb Criminals: Florida Edition A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action.

A New Port Richey teen was arrested after cracking an egg over his mother’s head as part of a social media “challenge,” leading to a fight between mother and son.

According to the complaint affidavit, after getting 300 comments on a Facebook “egg challenge” on Wednesday night, 18-year-old Michael Corley said he would egg his mother. He reportedly proceeded to crack an egg over her head.





Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies noted Corley’s mother slapped her son across the back of the head. Corley allegedly grabbed her shirt and threw her into the dining room table, according to the affidavit.

Corley was taken to the Land O’ Lakes jail and faces a charge of domestic battery.