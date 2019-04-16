Florida man uses squirt gun to shoot his urine at a woman walking her dog, police say

Dumb Criminals: Florida Edition A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action.

A Gulfport man faces a charge of misdemeanor battery after police say he filled a squirt gun with his urine, then fired it at a woman walking her dog.

Joel William Benjamin, 71, “observed the victim walking her dog . . . (and) approached the victim and pulled out a water gun that contained his own urine,” an arrest report states. Benjamin “then squirted the victim with his own urine several times.”

The arrest report says Benjamin told officers he would “do it again.” The incident occurred at about 9:30 p.m.

It was unclear what motivated the attack.

Benjamin was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail on $500 bail. He later posted bond and was released.