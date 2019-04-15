Frying pan, lamp pole became weapons in argument between Florida neighbors, cops say

Dumb Criminals: Florida Edition A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action.

A New Port Richey man used a frying pan and a lamp pole to attack two people during an argument, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said 51-year-old Gerald Lee Thornton Jr. had been evicted from his home and got into a fight with his neighbors in the 11000 block of Edison Avenue on Friday night.

One of the neighbors told deputies that Thornton chased him with a frying pan and hit him in the left side, according to a complaint affidavit. The man took the frying pan from Thornton and punched Thornton multiple times in the head.

Thornton got up and hit a second man in the back of the head with a lamp pole, according to the affidavit. The man hit with the pole was bleeding and required six staples to close the wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

Thornton was arrested and faces a felony charge of aggravated battery. Jail records indicate he was being held on a $10,000 bond.