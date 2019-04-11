The same weekend a DUI crash killed a teen, police say this man gave alcohol to minors

How to tell when someone has had too much to drink. One of the responsibilities that Jacob Alvarez, has as bartender at Publico, is to ensure that customers are not over served. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One of the responsibilities that Jacob Alvarez, has as bartender at Publico, is to ensure that customers are not over served.

Police arrested a 22-year-old man they believe supplied alcohol to several minors the night an alcohol-involved crash killed one teen and injured three others, according to a news release.

North Port police’s Traffic Homicide Unit arrested Damien Chanfrante, 22, on a warrant Wednesday. He faces eight counts of supplying alcohol to minors and was taken to the Sarasota County jail.

On Saturday, a Toyota SUV carrying 13 people inside and on the roof crashed and overturned on Joewood Circle in North Port after police said the driver didn’t navigate a turn in the road.

One of the passengers, a 17-year-old girl, was thrown from the vehicle. She died at the scene of the crash, police said. Three other passengers, ages 19, 17 and 13, were injured.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Investigators believe the 19-year-old driver of the vehicle, Stephanie G. Evrard, was under the influence of alcohol at the time, according to a police news release. She faces charges of DUI manslaughter and DUI with injury in connection with the crash.

Stephanie Evrard, 19, faces charges of DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI with serious personal injury and DUI property damage. She is being held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

Since Jan. 1, North Port police said their DUI arrests are up more than 200 percent.