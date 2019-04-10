He tried to buy a cell phone using “LetGo” app. Instead, he got pepper sprayed, robbed and beaten.

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 39-year-old man who wanted to buy an iPhone instead had to phone police after he was pepper sprayed, beaten and robbed, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim arranged to purchase the device over the popular “LetGo” phone app used for buying and selling used items nearby.

He met up with the seller in a public parking lot in the 3700 block of Cattlemen Road in Sarasota around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Brandon Reddish, 19, handed over the iPhone and accepted $400 cash for it. Then he tried to take the phone back by force, according to the sheriff’s office.

Reddish then pepper-sprayed the victim and struck him in the head and face before jumping into a getaway car.

The gold Buick sedan was driven by Marvin Jones, 18. Taylor Henderson and Jordan Jackson, both 18, were passengers.





Detectives determined that the ad for the phone was posted on Henderson’s LetGo account. A witness at the scene of the robbery reported seeing a female that matched Henderson’s description counting the stolen cash as the Buick drove away.

All four suspects were arrested on Tuesday.

Henderson, Jones and Jackson are charged with principal to armed robbery. Henderson and Jones are being held without bond, and Jackson is held on a $50,000 bond.





Reddish is charged with armed robbery, displaying a weapon during the commission of a felony and battery. He is being held without bond.

“This was an extremely scary situation for the victim in this case who ultimately did the right thing by conducting the transaction in a public place,” said Sheriff Tom Knight in a press release. “We are relieved the victim was not more seriously injured and grateful there were witnesses who helped piece together a timeline of events which put these four people behind bars. It is a sad day when defendants who are this young decide to take advantage of someone and end up with a felony charge on their record.”

The victim chose to keep his identity private under the protection of Florida’s Marsy’s Law.