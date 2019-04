If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man they believe has been exposing himself in public.

The sheriff’s office tweeted a photo of the man, saying he has reportedly been seen exposing himself outside local restaurants.

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

