Florida man got out of prison, then was quickly arrested on murder charge, reports say

Just after his release from prison, a man was arrested in connection with a murder investigation, according to reports.

In November 2001, Simon Clarke was found dead near a construction site in New Port Richey, according to WLFA News Channel 8. Clark had gone there to help a friend, but was beaten to death.

Though no one was initially arrested, investigators identified Randy Petersilge as a possible suspect in Clark’s death, ABC Action News reported.

The case went cold for years, until detectives reopened the investigation in 2017, according to FOX 13. Petersilge, 51, was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of first-degree murder.

Petersilge was arrested on the murder charge shortly after he was released from prison Friday, according to WTSP.