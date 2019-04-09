Crime

Florida man got out of prison, then was quickly arrested on murder charge, reports say

Dumb Criminals: Florida Edition

A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action. By
Up Next
A compilation video showing some of Florida’s dumbest criminals in action. By

Just after his release from prison, a man was arrested in connection with a murder investigation, according to reports.

In November 2001, Simon Clarke was found dead near a construction site in New Port Richey, according to WLFA News Channel 8. Clark had gone there to help a friend, but was beaten to death.

Though no one was initially arrested, investigators identified Randy Petersilge as a possible suspect in Clark’s death, ABC Action News reported.

The case went cold for years, until detectives reopened the investigation in 2017, according to FOX 13. Petersilge, 51, was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of first-degree murder.

Petersilge was arrested on the murder charge shortly after he was released from prison Friday, according to WTSP.

  Comments  

Read Next

Man arrested after beating a small dog to death with a tile scraper, cops say

Crime

Man arrested after beating a small dog to death with a tile scraper, cops say

Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 27-year-old man on animal cruelty charges after he allegedly killed a Chihuahua with a tile scraper and then threatened a woman, according to an affidavit.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service