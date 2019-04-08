He hit a woman with a brick over $40, cops say. He now faces attempted murder charge

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A woman required several stitches to treat her wounds after Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies say a man repeatedly hit her in the head with a brick over money.

According to a complaint affidavit, 36-year-old Nicholas James Mavrogiannis threatened to beat up a woman over $40 he believed she owed him on March 27. The woman eventually went to bed in the Holiday home in the 2100 block of Orange Drive.

In the early-morning hours of March 28, deputies say Mavrogiannis went into the room where the woman was sleeping with a brick in his hand, the affidavit said.

To see exactly where the woman was, Mavrogiannis quickly shined a light on her and struck her in the head several times with the brick, according to the affidavit. Deputies called it a “blitz attack.”

The woman shouted at Mavrogiannis to stop hitting her, but he yelled at her and continued to hit her in the face until she escaped and ran for help, according to the affidavit.

She was hit so hard, edges of the brick broke off and were covered in blood on the floor near the bed, the affidavit stated. The woman’s face had multiple lacerations, including one that needed eight stitches to close. She also required stitches inside her mouth, according to the affidavit.

Mavrogiannis was arrested Friday. He faces one count of attempted felony murder.

Mavrogiannis denied the allegations against him and said he did not know why he was being arrested, according to the affidavit.