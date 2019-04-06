Bradenton man dies after being shot at, crashing SUV into store front, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 30-year-old Bradenton man was killed early Saturday morning, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

EMS and the fire department responded to the scene of a vehicle crash at the Rooms To Go on Cortez Road around 3:46 a.m. When they arrived, deputies say Jerome Miller was found in the driver seat of a white SUV that had crashed into a pillar near the furniture store’s entrance.

According to a news release, there were several bullet holes in the driver’s side of the vehicle. Miller was taken to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries.

As of Saturday afternoon, Rooms To Go was open for business, but the pillar that Miller’s vehicle crashed into was visibly damaged and surrounded by police tape.

Detectives are investigating what led to the shooting. The sheriff’s office is partnering with the Gold Star Club of Manatee County to offer a $5,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest of anyone involved in the homicide. Anyone with relevant information is asked to call (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-8477 (TIPS).