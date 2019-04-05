Lakewood Ranch woman was killed in 2012. Her son has been extradited from Israel

Extradited from Israel for the murder of his mother, Thomas Gross faces judge Thomas Gross, accused of killing his mother seven years ago has been returned to Manatee County to face charges after he was extradited from Israel, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thomas Gross, accused of killing his mother seven years ago has been returned to Manatee County to face charges after he was extradited from Israel, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

A man accused of killing his mother seven years ago has been returned to Manatee County to face charges, after he was extradited from Israel, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Thomas Gross, 64, was indicted on charges of first-degree murder by a Manatee County grand jury in 2015 in connection with the death of his mother, 78-year-old Ina Gross.

Gross, who is a dual American and Israeli citizen, was visiting and staying with his mother in her Lakewood Ranch home at the time she was killed.

On the morning of Jan. 9, 2012, he called 911 reporting that he had found his mother dead inside the garage of her Riverwalk Hammock home.

When Manatee County sheriff’s deputies arrived, investigators said they determined Idna Gross had been murdered.

Gross returned to Israel immediately after the funeral on Jan. 16, 2012. Meanwhile, detectives said evidence began pointing to him as the killer.

A detective noted in a 2014 arrest warrant affidavit that the motive for the killing was likely financial.

Gross’s father, was a renowned pediatric oncologist and left Ina Gross an estate worth millions of dollars when he died, just 18 months before the murder, court documents detailed. Gross had already received an advance on his share of the money he was set to inherit and his mother loaned him even more money, more than $156,000.

It was not until 2014, however, that detectives developed enough probable cause to obtain a warrant charging Gross with murder. He was indicted by a grand jury on a first-degree murder charge in 2015.

Gross was arrested on Nov. 10, 2017 by the Israeli International Police unit at his home in the coastal city of Herzliya.

He was booked into the Manatee County jail Thursday.

During his first appearance in court Friday afternoon, Gross told Circuit Judge Teri Kaklis Dees he could not afford an attorney and the public defender’s office was appointed to represent him.

Gross will remain in jail without bond.