Jury watched Bradenton man give four different explanations for baby’s fatal skull fracture

Eric Neri, center, stands between his attorneys, Destiny Prater and Anne Hunter as potential jurors entered the courtroom Monday morning for his trial. Neri is charged with second-degree murder in the killing of 10-month-old Tariah White. ttompkins@bradenton.com

Exactly how 10-month-old Tariah White ended up with her skull crushed in and brain bleeding, ultimately killing her, may never be known by anyone other than the person responsible.

But on Wednesday, a jury watched her mother’s boyfriend, charged with killing her on Aug. 23, 2016, give detectives four different stories during a recorded interview to explain how Tariah could have ended up with a skull fracture and bruises all over her face.

It took about seven hours for Neri to give his various accounts to detectives — ultimately none of which could explain the infant’s fatal injuries.





According to an autopsy, Tariah died because of a single blow to the back of her head. Her injuries included a skull fracture, a brain bleed and bruises all over her face, on her left hand and right thigh.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Neri, 23, is charged with second-degree murder. The trial got underway Monday and is expected to last all week.

Tariah and her 3-year-old brother had been home alone with Neri while their mother went to work during the time when Tariah sustained her injuries, according to police and prosecutors. The children’s grandmother came over about two hours after their mother had left for work, realized Tariah was cold to the touch and had discharge coming from her nose and rushed the baby to the hospital.

Tariah White provided photo

On Wednesday, the jury watched a redacted version of the recording interview lasting four-and-a-half hours, watching as Neri first claimed ignorance to Bradenton police detectives and then changed his story several times. Neri’s interview lasted about seven hours, according to police.

Neri shifted the blame to the girl’s mother, Tronesh Sparkles Ackerman, his girlfriend at the time, when he first changed his story, claiming that Ackerman dropped her on the TV. He then changed the story to say that Tariah had fallen off the bed several times in the days leading up to her death while in Ackerman’s care.

In a third explanation, Neri also blames Ackerman, saying that he heard a thump and turned to see Tariah on the floor in front of the television crying. He claimed that Ackerman told him that she dropped Tariah and the girl hit her head on the television.

Ackerman, who has been in federal custody after pleading guilty to a local rash of armed robberies of fast-food restaurants and a convenience store, testified Tuesday but never showed any emotion. Her mother, the children’s grandmother, did cry when she took the stand Tuesday.





Homicide detective James Curulla handled a majority of the questioning during the recorded interview along with lead detective Michael Page and others. There are many times during the interview when detectives come and go from the room.

But it is after Neri had been questioned for more than six hours that Curulla changes his tactics, loses the “good cop” or “befriending the suspect” approach and starts yelling at Neri after having just seen the autopsy photos of Tariah’s injuries.

Bradenton Police Detective Michael Page sits on the witness stand as the jury listens to hours of recorded interviews with Eric Neri, charged in the death of baby Tariah White. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

“You’re not telling the whole story. You know what happened,” Curulla shouts. “That child’s head is caved in ... That didn’t happen from falling on the TV. It didn’t happen that way. It’s being slammed into something and it’s about (expletive) time you tell us what happened.”





But Neri pleads, “I didn’t put my hands on her.”

Curulla appears to become exasperated eventually as he bows his head, holding it between his hands. Later, Curulla and Neri just sit in silence for at least 20 minutes, according to another detective since the video was redacted.

Neri finally told detectives that he was cooking and playing with Tariah’s 3-year-old brother and when he ran to the kitchen while holding Tariah to check on the food, he slipped and fell, landing on top of the baby. He sobbed to Curulla claiming it was an accident.





Ultimately, after being told they were going to take him to the apartment so he could reenact the fall, Curulla and others walk in and Neri is handcuffed.

“You’re actually going to jail, but you already knew that,” Curulla said.