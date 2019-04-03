Cops wanted to check on her baby’s welfare. Mom and son are now missing, sheriff says

How to report a missing person Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are a few tips on how to file a report if a loved one or friend has gone missing.

Authorities are looking for a woman and her baby after she failed to contact detectives who wanted to check on the child’s welfare, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Martha Smith, 24, and four-month-old Arthur Douglas Jackson went missing after a court hearing involving custody. They are believed to be somewhere in Manatee County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

No other details of the investigation were immediately available.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts or other information can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal