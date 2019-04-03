Crime
Cops wanted to check on her baby’s welfare. Mom and son are now missing, sheriff says
Authorities are looking for a woman and her baby after she failed to contact detectives who wanted to check on the child’s welfare, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Martha Smith, 24, and four-month-old Arthur Douglas Jackson went missing after a court hearing involving custody. They are believed to be somewhere in Manatee County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
No other details of the investigation were immediately available.
Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts or other information can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.
