He was traveling 103 mph on I-75, FHP says. That’s when the high-speed chase began

A 25-year-old Tampa man was arrested after he reportedly led Florida Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed chase through Sarasota County early Friday.
The driver, Emmitt Wilson, was going 103 mph in a 70-mph zone along southbound Interstate 75 near mile marker 212 at 12:45 a.m. when an FHP unit attempted to pull his Kia Optima over, according to an arrest report.
Instead, Wilson exited the interstate and traveled west on Fruitville Road.
Wilson ran a red light at Beneva Road, troopers say, and turned around in a business parking lot at the intersection of Lockwood Ridge Road, where he stopped for a red light. Troopers began to close in on him, but officials say he got into minor crashes with two vehicles by trying to further evade them.
The suspect’s vehicle then drove eastbound in the westbound lanes of Fruitville before striking a power pole at the intersection of Bahia Vista Drive and Cattlement Road, an arrest report said. Three suspects fled on foot from the vehicle and authorities were able to apprehend two: Wilson and a 17-year-old passenger. The other passenger was not located.
Wilson is charged with driving with a suspended license, resisting arrest without violence and a felony charge of fleeing and eluding. He is being held without bond. The passenger was also charged with resisting arrest without violence.
Troopers say there were no injuries involved in the incident.
