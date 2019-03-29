Crime

Police searching for suspect after late-night shooting in Bradenton

By Jessica De Leon

March 29, 2019 07:55 AM

A late-night shooting along State Road 64 sent one man to a hospital with injuries that required surgery.

According to Bradenton Police, units responded to reports of a shooting in the 4400 block of S.R. 64 East at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers located a male victim, who was transported to Blake Medical Center and underwent surgery,

Early reports indicate the victim was shot by an unknown suspect in a parking lot, and detectives continue to pursue leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andy Perez or Detective Juan Torres at (941) 932-9300, or email info to crimetips@cityofbradenton.com.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an anonymous tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.

