Police searching for suspect after late-night shooting in Bradenton

A late-night shooting along State Road 64 sent one man to a hospital with injuries that required surgery.
According to Bradenton Police, units responded to reports of a shooting in the 4400 block of S.R. 64 East at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday.
Officers located a male victim, who was transported to Blake Medical Center and underwent surgery,
Early reports indicate the victim was shot by an unknown suspect in a parking lot, and detectives continue to pursue leads.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andy Perez or Detective Juan Torres at (941) 932-9300, or email info to crimetips@cityofbradenton.com.
To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit an anonymous tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.
