He stole a car and led deputies on a chase through Bradenton. It ended in his mom’s backyard

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday after he led deputies on a car chase through Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were searching for James Perkins on Tuesday afternoon after an order was issued for his arrest. Perkins was charged with domestic battery against his girlfriend. He also racked up grand theft and grand theft auto charges for stealing her cell phone and her rental car.
Deputies located the vehicle in the 2000 block of 30th Avenue East. Once several units were in place, they approached the vehicle.
Perkins was in the driver’s seat and drove away when he saw the deputies.
The vehicle traveled over spike strips which law enforcement had put in place, and one tire began to slowly deflate.
A pursuit began, and Perkins eventually drove the car down 18th Street East and into the driveway of a home in the 3500 block.
He then drove through the home’s yard and crashed through a six-foot wooden privacy fence, coming to a stop in the backyard of his mother’s home.
Perkins ran from the car and was then apprehended by deputies and taken to Manatee County Jail on numerous charges.
