Sarasota man faces trafficking charge after nearly 400 grams of MDMA found, cops say

A Sarasota man faces a drug trafficking charge after police reported finding nearly 400 grams of MDMA and multiple guns during a traffic stop.
Sarasota police officers on patrol just before 11 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Leon Avenue saw two women and a man sitting in a white Nissan SUV in front of a home. According to police, the women “appeared very nervous at the sight of (the) patrol vehicle.”
An officer went up to the vehicle to ensure those inside were residents of the area, and noted the smell of burnt marijuana was coming from the vehicle. The officer also saw a suspected marijuana cigarette in the center console cup holder, according to the affidavit.
When the officer addressed the smell of marijuana, the man — who was sitting in the backseat of the SUV — started to get out of the vehicle wearing a red pack over his shoulder, according to the affidavit.
The man, later identified as 31-year-old Christopher Brown, said it was not his car and he was leaving. The officer told Brown to get back into the vehicle, but he kept walking away holding the bag, the affidavit noted.
After the officer pushed him and again told Brown to stay in the vehicle, Brown tried to run, police said. There was a struggle between the officer and Brown. With help from a second officer, police were able to put Brown against the SUV, according to the affidavit.
Police said Brown reached into his waistband and officers put him onto the ground where he was handcuffed.
During the struggle, the two women inside the SUV had gotten out. One of the women, Britany Albritton, 26, of Sarasota, faces a charge of resisting law enforcement officers without violence for getting out of the vehicle after being told to stay inside, according to police.
Officers searched Brown, the bag and the vehicle. Police reported finding more than $2,000 in his pocket, 397 grams of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, as well as two loaded 9 mm handguns, 2 grams of cocaine, marijuana and a digital scale.
Police said in an affidavit Brown was previously convicted of a felony.
Brown faces felony charges of armed trafficking in MDMA, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of cocaine as well as misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting a law enforcement officer without violence.
He was arrested and taken to Sarasota County jail without incident, according to police.
