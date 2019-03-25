She said pizza made her child sick. Denied a refund, she threw it back, cops say

A woman was arrested after deputies said a confrontation left a man covered in sauce and pizza on the floor of a New Port Richey restaurant.
Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a disturbance around 1:30 p.m. Friday at Olivia’s Pizza, where they found the owner’s head and chest covered in tomato sauce and several slices of pizza on the floor, according to the affidavit.
The owner told investigators a woman later identified as Syeda Saleem, 28, bought a pizza for her child but wanted a refund after she said the pizza had caused her child to vomit, according to the sheriff’s office.
The owner said he tried to make other food for Saleem and not charge her for the pizza but she refused and began to throw slices of pizza at him, according to the affidavit.
In an interview with investigators at her home, Saleem said she confronted the manager of the restaurant after receiving a cheese pizza when she claimed she ordered a margherita pizza, according to the affidavit. When she spoke to the manager about the order, he sprinkled basil on it.
Saleem said when her son ate the pizza, it made him sick. She said she wanted to return it, but the owner started yelling racial slurs at her, telling her to “go back to her country.” The affidavit lists Saleem’s place of birth as New York.
Saleem said she shoved the pizza through the window, hitting the man because he was standing in the way.
Saleem was arrested on one count of battery and was taken to the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.
