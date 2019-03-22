One person seriously injured in fiery wrong-way crash on Interstate 275

A Clearwater woman suffered serious injuries after Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a drunk driver going the wrong way struck her vehicle, resulting in a fiery crash.
The 24-year-old woman was driving a 2013 Buick Verano in the inside southbound lane of Interstate 275 near Gandy Boulevard around 3:17 a.m. Friday, according to FHP.
Jessica Leigh Murphy, 37, of St. Petersburg, was driving a 2017 Subaru Forester north in the southbound lanes of I-275, also in the inside lane. The Subaru collided with the Buick, and both vehicles rotated to the shoulders of the interstate, according a a crash report.
The Subaru burst into flames after the crash.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
The driver of the Buick was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital with serious injuries.
Crews responding to the crash closed the interstate for about an hour and a half Friday morning.
Troopers said they do not know where or how Murphy began driving in the wrong direction.
Murphy suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bayfront Health. She faces charges of DUI with serious injury, reckless driving serious injury and driving in the wrong direction, according to FHP.
Comments