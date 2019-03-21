Bradenton man warned roofers he was going to shoot an intruder in his attic

A Bradenton man was prepared to defend his home Thursday morning, when he thought he heard an intruder in his attic. Before getting out his shotgun, he first warned roofers working on a home nearby so they wouldn’t get caught in the cross-fire, according to police.
But there wasn’t anyone in his attic, and now that man is being evaluated to determine if he needs psychiatric treatment.
The Bradenton man created a brief of frenzy of police activity just after 9 a.m. as Bradenton officers descended upon his home in the 1700 block of 26th Street West. No shots were ever fired.
“We cleared the house and nothing was found,” Bradenton Police Capt. Brian Thiers said. “There is no danger to the community.”
Officers did find several firearms in the home, however, and were talking with the man to determine whether an involuntary hospitalization under Florida’s Baker Act would be appropriate, according to Thiers. In the event of a hospitalization under the Baker Act, the guns would be seized.
