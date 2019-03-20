Former Galati Yacht Sales employee admits to stealing more than $67,000 and agrees to repay it

Heather O’Leary looks towards Judge Gilbert Smith in court to plead guilty to scheming to defraud for stealing more than $67,000 from Galati Yacht Sales. She was sentenced to 5 years probation and must pay restitution. Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com