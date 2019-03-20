Florida man charged with beating father to death aboard fishing boat

A Florida man has been accused of the deadly beating of a sleeping crew member, who he indicated was his father, while aboard a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office.
Casey Lowell Hickok, 32, of Copeland, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with second-degree murder within the maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States.
The captain of a fishing boat about 66 miles west of Marco Island called the Coast Guard for medical assistance around 7:13 a.m. on March 18 following what was reported as a “domestic disturbance,” the criminal complaint stated.
A man on the boat, identified only as R.H., was unconscious and suffered from head injuries, according to the complaint.
A Coast Guard rescue swimmer taken to the boat determined R.H. was dead, according to the complaint.
Hickok indicated to the Coast Guard swimmer who came on board that R.H. was his father and had “started messing with (him)“ just before the incident, according to the complaint. Hickok also said he had been sexually abused as a child.
U.S. Coast Guard investigators interviewed the boat’s captain, who said while he was repairing the boat’s second alternator, Hickok picked up the alternator and took it to the area of the boat where R.H. was sleeping.
The captain heard Hickok slam the alternator down and looked up to see Hickok twice strike R.H.’s head with the alternator. The captain went on to saw he saw Hickok walk out of the area holding a hammer and later throw the alternator into the water, according to documents.
The captain went to help R.H. and called the Coast Guard but said he did not provide specific details because he feared for his safety, according to court documents.
Hickok later declined to speak further with Coast Guard investigators.
A judge Tuesday ordered Hickok remain detained pending trial.
Should he be convicted, Hickok faces up to life in federal prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
NBC2 and The Naples Daily News identified Hickok’s father as Robert Hickok.
Jail records show Hickok previous arrests for charges including kidnapping, possession of a controlled substance, assault, possession of cocaine and violating a protection injunction.
The Naples Daily News reported Hickok also previously served two terms in prison related to aiding an escape in jail an aggravated assault.
