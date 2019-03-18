Crime

More than $25,000 in jewelry is missing. Cops say someone climbed a wall to get it

By Sara Nealeigh

March 18, 2019 12:18 PM

More than $25,000 in jewelry is missing from a Sarasota home after someone climbed to a second-story balcony and opened a bedroom door, according to police.

Sarasota police said the victims told officers they returned from dinner around 9:45 p.m. on March 9 to find someone had been inside their home in the 400 block of Meadow Lark Lane. Jewelry, valued at more than $25,000, was reported missing.

Video footage from the home showed a person of medium build, about 6-feet tall, wearing a track suit, a ski mask and gloves walking around the house, according to police.

The person climbed to a second-story balcony and opened a sliding door to a bedroom.

Anyone with information cam call Sarasota Police Detective Angela Cox at 941-363-5827 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

