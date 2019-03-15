Traffic stop leads to arrest of two men after drugs, gun found in vehicle, cops say

A traffic stop after a vehicle was noted speeding in Sarasota led police to arrest two men after finding drugs and a gun inside the vehicle.
Sarasota police officers on patrol around 3:30 a.m. Friday were told by another officer a nearby vehicle was going 61 mph with high beams on in a 45-mph zone.
The officers pulled over the vehicle in the 3700 block of N. Washington Boulevard and noticed the driver, identified as 20-year-old Ke’Andre Walker, making hand movements.
His passenger, 21-year-old Rashaad Williams, was looking back and moving his hands around under his seat and toward the door, according to police.
Officers also noted a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Both men were asked to step outside, a news release stated.
Before getting out of the car, Williams handed officers a bag with marijuana inside, according to police.
In a search of the vehicle, police also reported finding a Glock 22 firearm under the passenger’s seat, 13 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition, 3 grams of cocaine, a digital scale, 62 grams of marijuana and small bags police said are commonly used for selling drugs.
Walker and Williams were arrested and taken to the Sarasota County jail.
Williams faces several felony charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. He has a prior felony conviction from August 2016, according to police.
Walker faces two misdemeanor charges of no valid driver’s license and possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.
