Anonymous tips lead to arrest in robbery at laundromat, cops say

Sarasota police announced Monday the arrest of a woman in connection with a robbery at a laundromat on New Year’s Eve after receiving anonymous tips.
Two anonymous tips said Marlette Allen, 34, of Sarasota was responsible for the robbery, according to a news release from Sarasota police. She was arrested Friday afternoon and is facing charges of strong arm robbery.
The robbery, which was caught on video, occurred around 8 a.m. Dec. 31, 2018.
Police say Allen walked into the Colonial Laundry and Dry Cleaning, 290 North Lime Ave., Sarasota, and spoke with a woman before putting on a mask and showing her a note implying she should give her all the money she had.
The woman then walked toward the office and tried to shut the door, but she was overpowered and Allen allegedly made her way into the office, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Allen left the laundromat with a blue bank bag with cash inside, according to the affidavit.
The victim, an employee of the business, told ABC Action News she was also locked in the bathroom during the robbery.
“She had her mask underneath her wig or something,” manager Michelle Bueg told WFLA in January. “She showed me a note which said, ‘Give me all your illegal money.’ Weird right?”
During an interview with detectives at her home, Allen denied being at the laundromat.
“Sarasota Police Detectives were able to compare video evidence to Allen’s physical attributes to develop probable cause to make an arrest,” according to a news release.
The affidavit stated detectives saw a scar on Allen’s left hand while interviewing her Friday. The same scar could be seen on the left hand of the person in the surveillance footage, according to the affidavit.
Allen is being held at the Sarasota County jail on a $50,000 bond.
