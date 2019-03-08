Ex-Penn coach says Miami Beach businessman paid him bribes to get son into Ivy League

A former head basketball coach at the University of Pennsylvania who is now with the Boston Celtics testified Friday that he was paid tens of thousands of dollars in bribes by a Miami Beach executive standing trial for Medicare fraud so that the wealthy businessman’s son could get into the Ivy League school.
Jerome Allen, who pleaded guilty in October to a bribery-related money laundering charge, testified as a government witness that healthcare executive Philip Esformes paid him cash bribes so his son, Morris, could qualify as a “recruited” basketball player to help him gain acceptance to Penn.
“I accepted the money to help Morris Esformes get into the school,” Allen testified during the father’s Medicare fraud trial in Miami federal court.
Allen said that the son was not qualified to play varsity basketball at Penn. He said he lied to the prestigious university about the son’s qualifications because he had been bribed by Esformes during a series of trips to Miami in 2013. He testified that the father gave him $10,000 in cash each time, the money tucked into a brown envelope stuffed inside a plastic bag, during their meetings in the lobby of the Fontainebleau Hotel.
“I lied” to the school’s admissions office, Allen told federal prosecutor Allan Medina on direct examination. “I knew that if it got back to the University of Pennsylvania what I was doing for Morris Esformes, I would be fired.”
Allen, who once played at Penn and as a journeyman guard in the NBA, was convicted of accepting about $75,000 in bribes, luxury hotel stays, jet travel and limo transportation from Esformes, who is charged with making the illegal payments and is also the main defendant in a massive Medicare fraud case.
Esformes was charged three years ago with masterminding the nation’s biggest Medicare fraud racket totaling $1 billion and began trial as the sole remaining defendant in mid-March. As part of that case, he was charged anew in July with conspiring to pay bribes to Allen so his son would be accepted as a Penn basketball recruit for the fall class of 2015. Although the son was admitted to the university, he never made the basketball team.
Allen was fired as the Penn head basketball coach in March 2015 after a series of losing seasons and was hired as an assistant by the Boston Celtics. He served a two-week suspension for his conviction on the bribery-related charges and must pay a $200,000 fine to the U.S. government. He has not been sentenced yet.
Esformes, the healthcare executive, is accused of paying the coach so that Allen would designate his son as a “recruited basketball player” to support his application to Penn in 2014.
Before trial, Esformes’ lawyer denied any bribery scheme, saying his client’s son was qualified to get into Penn on his own academic and athletic merits. Defense attorney Howard Srebnick told the Miami Herald that Morris Esformes was a standout “A” student and basketball point guard at Hebrew Academy in Miami Beach.
Srebnick said Esformes hired Allen when his son was a sophomore in high school to help him improve his game, “as many parents do when their kids show athletic promise.”
He added that Esformes’ son has maintained a nearly 3.6 GPA at UPenn, made the Dean’s List at Penn and plans to graduate from the Wharton School with the class of 2019.
The indictment accused Esformes of paying a series of bribes to Allen, who was not identified in the indictment, and of tapping Medicare reimbursements to do it.
Esformes arranged for a limousine to pick up the coach at the swank Fontainebleau Hotel on Miami Beach and bring him to the JW Marriott Marquis in downtown Miami to watch his son play to assess his basketball skills in 2013, according to the indictment. Esformes also arranged for the limo to bring the coach to his home on North Bay Road in Miami Beach, where he has a regulation basketball court behind a second home that he owns next door.
Esformes picked up Allen’s tab at the Fontainebleau Hotel, according to his court testimony. Esformes also paid $19,549.56 for a jet to fly him, his son and the coach from Philadelphia to Miami in March 2015.
The latest federal charge against Esformes marked the second time that he had been accused of paying bribes.
Esformes, 50, who is being held without bond at the Miami Federal Detention Center, was previously charged with paying a state regulator $100,000 in bribes for tipping him off to on-site inspections and patient complaints at his network of skilled-nursing and assisted-living facilities in South Florida.
