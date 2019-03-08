Crime

He called 911 using an automated voice. When paramedics arrived, he shot at them

By Ryan Ballogg

March 08, 2019 09:27 AM

A Sarasota man is facing multiple felony charges after he placed a fake 911 call and then shot at the paramedics who responded, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Tyran Young, 32, was served papers regarding the Jan. 7. incident on Thursday while being held at the Sarasota County Jail on unrelated charges.

An investigation revealed that Young placed a 911 call in the early hours of Jan. 7 using an automated voice created with text-to-speech technology.

“Help, I need help,” the message said. “My address is 2932 Goodrich Ave., Sarasota, Florida 34234. Please send help. I fell really hard.”

When two paramedics with the Sarasota County Fire Department arrived at the address, they were told that nobody at that home had called 911.

The paramedics returned to their ambulance and closed the door. Then an unknown person started shooting at the vehicle.

Both paramedics were able to escape uninjured. However, several shots fired at the ambulance struck the vehicle, leaving bullet holes.

IMG_0544.JPG
A Sarasota man is facing felony charges after he placed a false 911 call and then shot at paramedics.
Sarasota Police Department

Young originally claimed to be a witness of the shooting and that it was carried out by a juvenile relative, according to a police report.

An investigation by the Sarasota Police Department revealed search history on Young’s phone that contained the automated message. Detectives also learned that Young made a similar call in November 2018, but, in that instance, he did not shoot at the first responders.

Young is being held at the Sarasota County Jail and is charged with five felonies: two counts of aggravated assault on a firefighter, shooting into a vehicle, unlawful use of a two-way communication device and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also charged with misdemeanor misuse of 911.

Young already has five convicted felonies in Florida, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

“The men and women of the Sarasota Police Department worked diligently and efficiently to find the person responsible for trying to harm one of our fellow first responders,” said Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino in a press release.

“This arrest brings closure and justice to first responders who risk their lives every single day to protect our community and society. The person responsible for putting fear into our city is behind bars and justice will now be served.”

Ryan Ballogg

Ryan Ballogg covers arts, entertainment, dining, breaking and local news for the Bradenton Herald. He won first place for feature writing in the Florida Press Club’s 2018 Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan grew up in Florida and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg.

