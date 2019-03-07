Crime

A Bradenton fast food restaurant was robbed at gunpoint. Cops are looking for this man

By Sara Nealeigh

March 07, 2019 01:32 PM

Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Manatee

An Arby’s was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday and deputies say they know the man they are looking for in connection with the robbery.

Just after 8 a.m. Thursday, a man went into the Arby’s at 3608 First St. W. in Bradenton with a gun, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, who deputies identified as 29-year-old Fredie South, forced the manager at the restaurant to open the safe, according to the sheriff’s office. No one was injured.

South was last seen running from the area, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on the incident or South is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

Sara Nealeigh

Sara Nealeigh covers breaking stories and other real-time news across Manatee County and Florida for the Bradenton Herald. She graduated from Ohio University with a degree in journalism and worked as a reporter for a local newspaper in Ohio before moving to Bradenton in 2016.

  Comments  