A Bradenton fast food restaurant was robbed at gunpoint. Cops are looking for this man

An Arby’s was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday and deputies say they know the man they are looking for in connection with the robbery.
Just after 8 a.m. Thursday, a man went into the Arby’s at 3608 First St. W. in Bradenton with a gun, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The man, who deputies identified as 29-year-old Fredie South, forced the manager at the restaurant to open the safe, according to the sheriff’s office. No one was injured.
South was last seen running from the area, according to deputies.
Anyone with information on the incident or South is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
