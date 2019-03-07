Crime

Children had 30 minutes to eat. When they didn’t finish, he hit them with a belt, cops say

By Sara Nealeigh

March 07, 2019 10:36 AM

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

CDC statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year.
By
Up Next
CDC statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year.
By

Three young children told investigators a man hit them repeatedly with a belt, leaving bruises, after they did not finish their breakfast fast enough, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The children, listed as 5, 8 and 9 years old, told deputies that Benny James III struck them with a belt when they did not eat their breakfast in 30 minutes Wednesday, according to the affidavit.

They were given another 10 minutes to finish their breakfast, but when they could not, they were struck with the belt again. The children were struck on their hands, feet and buttocks, according to the affidavit.

One child had bruises on her feet and two other had injuries to their back, hands and feet.

James was arrested and faces a charge of child abuse.

Sara Nealeigh

Sara Nealeigh covers breaking stories and other real-time news across Manatee County and Florida for the Bradenton Herald. She graduated from Ohio University with a degree in journalism and worked as a reporter for a local newspaper in Ohio before moving to Bradenton in 2016.

  Comments  