A Florida couple had an argument. Then the concrete blocks started flying, cops say

By Sara Nealeigh

March 04, 2019 12:52 PM

April Kingsbury,54, and Mark Tringone, 54, were arrested after deputies say they threw concrete blocks into the windows of each other's vehicles during an argument.
A Florida couple in an argument escalated matters when they threw concrete blocks through each other’s vehicle windows, and they now face charges, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to investigate a domestic disturbance just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday in Holiday. That’s where Mark Tringone, 54, said he and the woman he’s in a relationship with, 54-year-old April Kingsbury, were having it out, according to probable cause affidavits.

Tringone told deputies Kingsbury got upset and threw a concrete block, shattering the back window of his Chevrolet Silverado while he was standing about six feet away.

Kingsbury reported she was sitting in the driver’s seat when Tringone grabbed a concrete block and shattered the back window of her Ford Crown Victoria, then kicked the rear side panel, leaving a dent in the car.

The damage to the Silverado was estimated at about $300 while the damage to the Crown Victoria was estimated at $600, according to the affidavits.

Both admitted they caused damaged to the other person’s vehicle, but claimed the other person threw the first concrete block, according to the affidavits.

They were arrested and taken to the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.

Kingsbury faces one count of throwing a deadly missile into an unoccupied vehicle. Tringone faces one count of throwing a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle.

