They were playing video games at a party. A fight broke out that ended in murder, police say

A man from Palmetto is dead after he was shot during a dispute that broke out at a gathering of people playing video games, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies received a report of a drive-by-shooting at a Palmetto residence on 17th Avenue Drive East at 10:16 p.m. on Friday.
When deputies arrived, they found 28-year-old Benny Williams IV with multiple gunshot wounds and began to treat his injuries.
Manatee County EMS then arrived on the scene and began performing life saving measures. Williams was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Further investigation revealed that the incident was not a drive-by-shooting.
The deadly assault occurred after Williams got into an argument with 31-year-old Benjamin Lang.
Williams and Lang were at a gathering of six or seven people playing video games, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to witnesses, Lang fired multiple shots at Williams and then fled the scene.
A warrant for Lang’s arrest on a murder charge was issued, and the suspect turned himself in at the Manatee County Jail at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Comments