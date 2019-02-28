Man takes plea deal in shark dragging case, reports say

A man accused of participating in a viral video showing a shark being dragged at a high rate of speed behind a boat has accepted a plea deal, according to reports.
WFLA News Channel 8 reported Michael Wenzel pleaded guilty in Hillsborough County court in exchange for 10 days in jail, served on weekends, 11 months of probation and 100 hours of community service.
His jail sentence will begin March 8, according to ABC Action News.
Wenzel was originally charged with felony aggravated cruelty to animals but pleaded guilty to a first-degree misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
A second count of felony aggravated cruelty to animals was dropped, according to ABC Action News.
Wenzel will also have to pay a fine of $2,500 and his fishing license will be suspended for five years, Bay News 9 reported.
The second man facing charges in connection with the video, Robert Benac, is expected to take his case to trial June 24, according to WFLA.
Charges were dropped against a third man last year.
