Crime

Bradenton man arrested for selling heroin to undercover cops

By Ryan Ballogg

February 27, 2019 06:41 PM

A Bradenton man has been arrested for selling drugs to undercover detectives in three separate instances, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Rufaro Owens, 31, was arrested on Feb. 25 after a months-long investigation.

The investigation was launched in July 2018 after detectives learned that Owens was selling heroin in north Sarasota County, according to a press release.

Owens sold heroin to undercover Special Investigation Section detectives twice in July and once in August.

The third sale was for more than four grams of the drug. The sale of amounts of heroin greater than four grams is considered trafficking in the state of Florida, a crime which can result in a $50,000 fine and up to three years in prison.

The sale of heroin is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Owens is charged with two counts of sale of heroin and one count of trafficking in heroin. On Wednesday, he remained in custody at the Sarasota County Jail on a $90,000 bond.

