Manatee elementary school employee charged with abusing autistic student

Police have arrested an employee of the Manatee County School District after he allegedly threw a ball at the face of an autistic, non-verbal student at Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School in Bradenton.
Quintin Bradley, 40, was trying to silence the 5-year-old student, who was crying on the school playground, according to a report from the Bradenton Police Department, dated Feb. 7.
And though she was not arrested, teacher Vicki Hampton allegedly witnessed the incident and failed to properly notify authorities, according to an email from Mitchell Teitelbaum, attorney for the school district.
“As soon as the allegations were brought to the attention of the District, Mr. Bradley and Ms. Hampton were immediately removed from any contact with students,” he wrote. “The District has and will fully cooperate with law enforcement.”
Bradley has since pleaded not guilty, and his arraignment is scheduled for March 8. He is listed in the report as a paraprofessional, otherwise known as a teacher’s aide.
Standing between 3 to 7 feet from the student, Bradley hit the boy four times, causing him to fall into a nearby fence, the report states. Police described the object as a “bouncy style ball students can sit on which is approximately two feet across with a handle.”
A police officer and a Child Protective Services investigator reviewed surveillance footage and confirmed the allegations, according to the report. The report detailed an interview between Bradley and police.
“The defendant advised he picked up a ball and playfully struck the child in an attempt to get them to play,” the report states.
Bradley told police he was not trained in the education of students with special needs, and that his actions were not proper, the report said.
“I confirmed with the defendant he understood autistic and special needs children have trouble expressing emotions,” the report states.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
