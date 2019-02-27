Florida man sprayed fellow jail inmates in the face with suspected urine, cops say

A New Port Richey man is facing new charges after jail deputies say he sprayed two other inmates with what is believed to be urine, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.
In the Jan. 5 incident, Alexander Lanier, 23, was at the detention center in Land O’ Lakes when he used a spray bottle that was filled with what deputies called an unknown substance to spray two inmates in the face and on their uniforms, according to the affidavit.
Both inmates were inside their cells with the gates closed when the incidents occurred, according to the affidavit.
A deputy noted both inmates sprayed said the liquid smelled like urine. The deputy also noted the “strong odor of urine coming from the victims’ cells after they were sprayed,” according to the affidavit.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Jail surveillance captured the incident on video and it was witnessed by a deputy, the affidavit stated.
Lanier declined to answer deputies’ questions about the incident. He was arrested and charged with battery by a jail detainee on a detainee and remains in jail.
Lanier was in jail after being arrested on Nov. 20 on multiple warrants, according to WFLA News Channel 8.
Comments