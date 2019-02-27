Florida vice mayor arrested after leaving voice mails filled with profanity, cops say

The vice mayor of a Florida city was accused of leaving profanity-laced voice mails and stalking a woman she had known for years, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Maurice Nelson Campbell, the vice mayor of Fort Meade was arrested Tuesday on a felony charge of aggravated stalking and taken to the Polk County jail, according to the sheriff’s office.
The city of Fort Meade had no comment on Campbell’s arrest as of Wednesday morning.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, a woman told detectives Campbell, 59, repeatedly harassed her and Campbell accused the woman of having a relationship with her husband. In the most recent incident, the woman said she received several phone calls from Campbell on Feb. 8.
The woman said she received calls from a number that belonged to Campbell’s husband three times that day. She only answered the third call, at 11:55 p.m., but hung up when she recognized Campbell’s voice, according to the sheriff’s office.
She got more calls from Campbell later that night, but did not answer. The woman turned off her phone for the rest of the night.
When the woman woke up the next day, she found three more missed calls and voice mails from Campbell.
The voice mails contained profanity and reportedly threatened to harm the woman, according to the sheriff’s office.
In one of the messages, Campbell said, “And this is Maurice Campbell, and I approve that (expletive) message, and you can believe that,” according to the sheriff’s office.
The woman told investigators Campbell frequently harassed her and believes Campbell used her position on the city commission to intimidate her. In the past, the woman had reached out to law enforcement about the harassment but when the activity would stop, she would decline to press charges, according to the sheriff’s office.
Campbell was previously arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shoplifting, and failure to appear on a charge of petty larceny.
