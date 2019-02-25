Man followed 12-year-old girl home from bus stop for weeks, reports say

A man was arrested last week after a child told police he had been following her home for weeks and touched her inappropriately, according to Largo Police.
The child not only reported the incidents, but also took video of the man she accused of stalking, according to police.
The girl, 12, told police on Thursday that she did not know the man but he had been following her for weeks and she provided them with video of him walking away from her, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
Largo police posted the video to Facebook, calling the girl brave for taking video of the man.
Friday, police watched the bus stop where the child said the man had been following her.
Officers reportedly saw Abdulla Ndregjoni, 72, follow the girl to her home, according to FOX 13.
Ndregjoni was arrested on charges of aggravated stalking of a child and lewd and lascivious molestation, according to police.
Police told WFLA News Channel 8 Ndregjon had inappropriately touched the girl on Thursday.
Ndregjoni allegedly admitted to following the girl, as well as touching her and trying to kiss her, according to WFLA.
Police urged their children to be aware of their surroundings and report suspicious behavior to a responsible adult.
