Bradenton subdivision hit with four car burglaries in three days. Police are searching for suspects

A Bradenton neighborhood was hit with four car burglaries over the weekend, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The crimes occurred in the Woods of Hammock Place subdivision between 7 p.m. on Friday night and 11 a.m. on Sunday morning.
During that time frame, an unknown person or people broke into four unlocked vehicles and stole items with a total estimated value of $230.
The burglaries occurred at a home on 51st Avenue East, a home on 52nd Avenue East and a home on 21st Way East.
Surveillance footage captured an individual dressed in black clothing committing one of the burglaries and then fleeing the area by an unknown means.
Prints were also obtained from at least one of the vehicles.
The investigation into the burglaries is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells recently made an appearance on local television to remind residents to lock unattended vehicles.
“We have to do a better job of locking our cars and removing those personal belongings,” Wells said.
