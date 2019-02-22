Security camera captures Sarasota shooter on video. Police hope you can ID him

The Sarasota Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a gunman who fired several shots at another person.
Video released by authorities depicts a man exiting King’s Meat in the 1800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Way in Sarasota before pulling out a firearm and firing several shots around 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
The shooter, who wore a white shirt, blue shorts and red shoes, ran west after the incident. According to investigators, the victim sustained only minor injuries, but was not willing to cooperate with the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ross Revill at (941) 954-7092 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling (941) 366-TIPS or visiting www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
