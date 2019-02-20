Tooth extractions in a garage? Cops say couple ran unlicensed dental office out of home

After waiting in the living room for their appointment, patients of an unlicensed dentistry practice in North Port were escorted to the home’s garage for their dental procedures, according to police.
North Port police and the Florida Department of Health arrested two people on charges of practicing dentistry without a license and conspiracy to commit a felony after a tip led to an undercover investigation referred to as Operation Extraction.
Enrique Sanabria Gravier, 48, and his wife Adriana Gutierrez Hoyos, 47, were arrested Tuesday and face the two felony charges after investigators say they set up a dentistry office in a home in the 13000 block of South Mateo Drive.
Inside the home, the living room served as the waiting room and the garage served as the dental office, complete with dental chairs and equipment.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the Florida Department of Health received a tip Gravier and Hoyos had been working together to run an unlicensed practice, Enrique Dentistry, out of the garage for five years.
The couple is accused of performing procedures including extractions, braces and crowns.
A detective set up an appointment and went to the home, where they saw Hoyos take phone calls and book additional appointments while other clients waited in the living room. Audio and video recordings were taken by the detective, according to the affidavit.
There was no medical insurance for the practice, and Gravier and Hoyos have not been paying taxes, according to the affidavit. There was also no listing for a registered business under the name Enrique Dentistry.
However, Gravier and another family member had a business, Gravier Enterprises LLC, registered to the same address as the home, but the business was inactivate.
