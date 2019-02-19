Remains of Sarasota teenager Jabez Spann found almost 18 months after he went missing

The remains of Jabez Spann, the Sarasota teenager who has been missing since Labor Day weekend 2017, have been found.
Spann, 14, went missing about a week after the FBI and other officials say he witnessed a homicide in Sarasota.
Over the weekend, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office were called out to undisclosed rural location in Manatee County after someone who was working on a fence spotted the remains, according to Sarasota Police Deputy Chief Pat Robinson.
On Tuesday, using dental records ,the remains were confirmed as belonging to Spann.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
“We are committed to bring justice to the Spann family,” Robinson said. “This is tragedy for our community. This is a tragedy for our investigative team and this is a tragedy for the Spann family.”
The location where the remains were found was not immediately disclosed because investigators are still working in the area, Robinson said as Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells stood by his side.
“We do not believe at this time that he left Manatee County willingly,” Robinson said.
The FBI and other officials said in November 2017 that Spann had witnessed the slaying of 31-year-old Travis Combs on Aug. 28, 2017, about a week before he was last seen.
Robinson said police did not have a person of interest in Spann’s disappearance and death.
A death investigation is now underway. Investigators will be going back to the beginning of the case and review all of the evidence or facts they have.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1201.
Comments